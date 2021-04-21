Liverpool owner John W Henry has spoken publicly about the "disruption" and "unnecessary negativity" that his recent failed effort to join a breakaway Super League has caused.

The American conceded that he has "let down" the club and Reds fans with the attempt to pull them out of UEFA competition in a short-lived bid for 12 clubs to start a new elite continental competition.

Henry, 71, arrived at Anfield in 2010 with his Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool have since won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

"The project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans," he claimed. "Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you."

Henry also recognized that manager Jurgen Klopp and his players were thrust into the situation with no prior knowledge.

"They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption," he added. "They were the most disrupted, and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

"Again, I am sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It is something I will not forget. It shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."

Another American-owned Premier League club, Arsenal, has also pulled out as the plans tanked spectacularly on Tuesday and Stan Kroenke's Gunners put out a statement that praised the "depth of feeling" that the club's fans around the world have shown.

"We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought," read their statement.

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologize for it."

Despite the apology, Arsenal expressed their desire to see change in European soccer after UEFA reforms were voted through unanimously earlier this week.

"The system needs to be fixed," the statement added. "We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the game and harness the extraordinary power football has to get us on the edge of our seats.

"Finally, we know this has been hugely unsettling at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.

"Our aim is always to make the right decisions for this great football club, to protect it for the future and to take us forward. We did not make the right decision here, which we fully accept.

"We have heard you."

The least apologetic of all was Juventus' Andrea Agnelli, who admitted defeat to Reuters but remains convinced that an altered version of the Super League can work in the future.

"To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case," said the Italian of the Super League's current chances of happening. "I remain convinced of the beauty of that project. But admittedly, I mean, I do not think that that project is now still up and running."

Agnelli claimed that he was contacted by clubs wanting in on the idea, yet the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and RB Leipzig publicly distanced themselves from it.

"I am not going to say how many clubs contacted me in just 24 hours asking if they could join," he responded. "Maybe they lied, but I was contacted by a number of teams asking what they could do to join.

"I have had speculation to that extent that if six teams would have broken away and would have threatened the Premier League, politics would have seen that as an attack to Brexit and their political scheme."

In line with his club's official statement, Agnelli did not reject the idea of trying again in the future and hinted at further underhand methods if and when the next push comes.

"I do not think our industry is a particularly sincere, trustworthy or reliable one in general."