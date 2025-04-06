After Arsenal dropped points on Saturday, Liverpool can march one step closer to the Premier League title by defeating Fulham on Sunday. Only needing 11 more points to secure the Premier League title, it's in Arne Slot's sightline and without Chamoions League on the horizon, the Reds don't have to worry about rotating either.

Fulham have been an improved side this season but Liverpool will trust themselves to get through any challenge in their path. The Reds already bounced back from disappointment in losing in Champions League and the EFL Cup final to win a Merseyside derby over Everton, and Sunday is a chance to continue putting that further behind them to continue pushing for the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Fulham vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Sunday, April 6 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 6 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- London

: Craven Cottage -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Fulham +320; Draw +260; Liverpool -120

Last meeting

Fulham are one of the few Premier League teams to nab points off of Liverpool this season, drawing the Reds in December of 2024. Andrew Robertson picked up a red card in the 17th minute of play and Liverpool stood strong but weren't able to pull out a win. Scoring twice despite being down a man, the Reds drew level twice in the game, outcreating Fulham, but with this match being at Craven Cottage, it will be a slightly different style of challenge than playing at home.

What the coaches are saying

Alisson could be out of the match as he continues to go through concussion protocol. Slot won't take any risks, especially when Liverpool can call on an experienced backup keeper in Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irish keeper has already started nine league games this season and could be in line to start another on Sunday.

"And with Ali, it is simple -- it is a concussion, and you have to tick all the boxes," Slot said. "The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn't, we are following the protocol."

Given that Giorgi Mamardashvili is coming to Liverpool next season from Valencia, Slot's keeper corps will be in flux next season, but that could be the case with other positions as well. For now, the goal is to get to the title as strongly as possible and everything else will be determined after the season.

What's at stake

With so many questions looming once the season comes to a close, it's important for Liverpool to take care of the title as quickly as they can and put those behind them. The offseason and things like where Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk will play their soccer next season can wait until the title has been wrapped up. Winning this game and continuing to win until the 11 points that Liverpool need to win the title is all that matters. The further that getting knocked out of UCL is behind Liverpool, the better.

Predicted lineups

Fulham: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Raul Jimenez

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Kounate, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Player to watch

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: Set to win the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the season, Salah could also end up securing the crown for being the top assister in the league, a feat that was last accomplished by Harry Kane. He can also set a record if he's involved in two goals at Craven Cottage. Salah has been involved in two or more goals in four consecutive away matches and can run that to five, which would be the first time that a player has done that, surpassing Thierry Henry, who did it for Arsenal in 2003. Salah is already in his second spell of four such matches like this of the season, which speaks volumes to how impressive his season has been to date, but with one more, he could stand alone.

Storyline to watch

Can Fulham spring an upset? In a clash where Liverpool are expected to win and win with ease, the pressure will be on Fulham to stand up to the Reds in their home stadium. With an outside shot at European soccer of their own, Fulham will need all three points here and they've been able to get points off of Liverpool once before this season, but during the run-in, things will be different. Curtis Jones is expected to be deployed at right back which could give Fulham a chance to spring attacks down the wing but they'll have to be clinical with the few chances that Liverpool will provide.

Prediction

Liverpool will take care of business and continue their march to the Premier League title. They've been unstoppable in Premier League play, only picking up one loss this season, and through Salah, they'll have more than enough to see off Fulham, even with the match taking place away from home. Pick: Fulham 0, Liverpool 2

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.