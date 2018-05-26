Liverpool provides injury update on Mohamed Salah, who could now miss World Cup

Jurgen Klopp is very concerned for the player

Just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his superstar Mohamed Salah, who left the match in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury

According to Liverpool's official website, Salah has a serious injury, which leaves his participation at the World Cup with Egypt up in the air until further testing is done. 

"It's a serious injury, a really serious injury," Klopp said. "It's either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn't look good, that's it."

Salah was picture after the match, and of course it was with Salt Bae. And he had his arm in a sling.

We'll have to wait on further statements from the club, but if it is indeed serious, you have to start wondering if he could miss the World Cup entirely, which would be a massive blow for his country and to the tournament overall.

Salah has scored over 40 goals this season and is a favorite to win the next Ballon d'Or.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES