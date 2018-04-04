Liverpool routs Manchester City in Champions League first leg despite Mohamed Salah limping off

As Manchester City prepares for its Saturday matchup against Manchester United for the Premier League title, it took a serious blow to its confidence on Wednesday, getting routed by Liverpool in its away leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool took a 3-0 lead into the half during an onslaught in which it scored three goals in the first 30 minutes.

Mohamed Salah had a goal and an assist in the first half. When he came off in the second with an injury, Liverpool sat on the 3-0 lead, eventually winning by that score.

It was a nightmarish start overall for Manchester City, and that was before they entered Anfield when the team bus was pelted by beer bottles and flares. Salah scored less than 12 minutes into the first half on a bizarre scrum in front of the net. Both teams scrambled for the rebound after a Roberto Firmino shot was blocked by Ederson Moraes. Salah came out on the far side of the net with the ball, lifting an easy shot into the net.

Salah now has 38 goals in Europe this season, second only behind Ronaldo, who had a decent goal of his own on Tuesday.

Eight minutes later, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain buried a nice goal, sending an absolute rocket past defender Vincent Kompany and around Ederson. It was a screaming shot from the top of the box in which Oxlade-Chamberlain caught Manchester City sleeping. Both goals had a touch of controversy to them, with the first showing that Salah may have been a hair offside and the second coming when Manchester City thought play had stopped. That's why you're told to play through the whistle.

Salah resurfaced in the 31st minute, hitting Sadio Mane on a gorgeous cross for Liverpool's third goal in just over 30 minutes. It was an absolutely ridiculous half for Liverpool, which somehow capitalized on every opportunity it got.

Manchester City went into the second half just hoping to close the deficit. For Pep Guardiola, the horrible half was a rare sight. In his 555 matches as a manager, his clubs have given up three goals in the first half only four other times. Once at Barcelona, once with Bayern FC and now three times with Manchester City.

Manchester City led the way in possession throughout the first half, it just didn't get any chances. Liverpool, meanwhile, had four shots on target in the first half, and three of them found the back of the net. It was a brutal showing for Manchester City, which just couldn't recover from Liverpool's counterattack when it lost possession.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Salah came off in the 51st minute with an injury, while Liverpool turned its focus to blanking Manchester City for the rest of the home leg. Salah now has six goals in Champions League play to complement his 29 Premier League goals. The few attacks that Liverpool did put together in the second half were noticeably different without Salah, including a cross to Mane that he just couldn't quite time a header on. Salah was seen walking gingerly before eventually heading to the locker room.

"After the game I asked [Salah] and he said: 'I will be fine, I will be good,'" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, per ESPN. "But now we have to wait for the real diagnosis and not only Mo's self-diagnosis. I don't know in the moment."

Other than that, it was a party all the way through the second half, as Anfield was absolutely rocking. Between the chants and jubilation, the soccer game almost became a sideshow as the Reds parked the bus and let time keep on ticking.

While Manchester City definitely had a lot of possession, it just didn't get any chances in spite of dominating the ball in the second half again. It will have to hope for better results in the home leg at Etihad Stadium. In the meantime, it will have to shake this one off and move on to play Manchester United for the Premier League title.

Other notes

Nicola Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were all issued yellow cards for Manchester City. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson received on as well. Four of the five cards came after the 75th minute.

Manchester City had eight corner kicks to Liverpool's none.

Manchester City held 66 percent possession, but had no shots on target among 11 shots. Of Liverpool's nine shots, five were on target.

Manchester City had a goal wiped late in the second half due to an offside call.

Relive the live match commentary



