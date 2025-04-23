Liverpool's commanding lead atop the Premier League table means that the Reds are inching closer and closer to their first title since the 2019-20 season, and that the day they officially win that trophy is right around the corner.

As things stand, Liverpool have a 13-point lead on second-place Arsenal with five games to go, which makes it very unlikely that they will not end this season as England's champions. They could officially clinch the title as soon as this week, though they may still need a little bit of help along the way to ensure the quickest scenario plays out. That said, the title race is still very much in Liverpool's hands, and they will be able to win it outright when they return to play on Sunday.

The Reds' impressive lead comes five years after their last Premier League title, which was the only time they won the accolade, coming during Jurgen Klopp's storied eight-year spell as the manager. They were not exactly the title favorites as they kicked off their first season under Arne Slot, Klopp's successor, who had only coached in the Netherlands before arriving in England, but the group got off to a very strong start that made them the heavy favorites to win the title months ago.

Start your day with the perfect blend of news and analysis from the world's game with the Morning Footy podcast. Download and follow Morning Footy on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

As the final weeks of the season play out, here are the scenarios for Liverpool to clinch the Premier League title.

Premier League standings

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 +44 79 2. Arsenal 33 18 12 3 61 27 +34 66

Liverpool's remaining schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

April 27: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m.

May 4: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

May 11: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

May 19: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

May 25: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.

When's the earliest chance for Liverpool to win the Premier League title?

Technically, Liverpool can win the title without kicking a ball midweek. Second-place Arsenal have to play Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and if the Gunners fail to win, that will be enough for the Reds to be crowned Premier League champions.

What's the next chance for Liverpool to win the Premier League title?

If Arsenal beat Crystal Palace midweek, Liverpool can win the title on Sunday with a win against Tottenham Hotspur. A victory would see them maintain that 13-point lead with four games to go, making it mathematically impossible for the Gunners to catch up.

Other scenarios for Liverpool to win the Premier League title

If Liverpool cannot beat Tottenham on Sunday, there's still little reason for them to worry – they can still collect the title the following week. A win against Chelsea on May 4 should be enough to do it, regardless of Arsenal's results.

Will Liverpool receive a guard of honor?

It is not compulsory for opposition teams to perform a guard of honor for the Premier League champions; it is customary for the first team to face the new champions to do so. There could be a scenario in which Arsenal – Liverpool's rivals for the crown this season – have to be the ones to perform the guard of honor at Anfield, though it would require a slight delay in the Reds' quest to finish the job.