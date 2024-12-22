Liverpool's excellent start to the season showed no signs of slowing down on Sunday, coming out victorious in a chaotic 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur to ensure they would have a four-point lead atop the Premier League table heading into Christmas.

The Reds were on the offensive from start to finish, needing their attackers to stay in form to survive a chaotic game. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah each scored a brace as both sides racked up the goals, especially needed in a dramatic second half in which five goals were scored. Liverpool boasted a 5-1 lead with half an hour left to play, which was an unexpected set-up for a wild finish with nine total goals by the final whistle, just two goals short of the Premier League record.

The first 60 minutes were emblematic of the ease in which Arne Slot's team has played since he joined the club this summer, barely missing a beat despite instilling a notable switch in playing style from Jurgen Klopp's preferences. Though Slot's version of Liverpool has been known for their restraint, Sunday's game against Tottenham allowed them to display a more dynamic form that has already come out on a handful of occasions this season. The Reds were as incisive as ever, easily passing through Spurs' press and finding their way in front of goal quickly and easily. It would have been hard for any backline to stay sturdy in that case, but it was even more so for a depleted Spurs team missing their starting goalkeeper and centerbacks. By the time Salah completed his brace to give Liverpool a 5-1 lead in the 61st minute, the Reds had 17 shots to Spurs' five, eight shots on target to the opposition's two, and an impressive 5.1 expected goals while Spurs had just 0.18.

Things began to unravel after that goal, though, perhaps a warning that taking the foot off the gas against a depleted but capable team might create some unexpected drama. Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke's goals created a tighter margin of victory than initially anticipated, even if Diaz's second goal of the game ensured Liverpool would have a three-goal margin of victory. Sunday's game marked the third time in four games that Slot's side conceded at least two goals, a departure from the defensive sturdiness that has defined them so far this season. Unlike their recent draws against Newcastle United and Fulham, though, the win over Spurs demonstrates an ability to survive defensive lapses thanks to their in-form attack. That includes Salah, who now has 16 goals and 13 assists this season even as his time at Liverpool might be coming to a close.

Even in an imperfect win, there's still little to suggest that Liverpool's grip on the title will loosen any time soon. Their four-point lead over second-place Chelsea is without considering the fact that the Reds have a game in hand, and the festive period is expected to be a pleasant experience for the Reds with games against Leicester City and West Ham United. Everything is coming up Liverpool, including the reputation of teams that occupy top spot at Christmas – 10 of the last 15 teams to hold that berth have gone on to win the title, teasing a nice new year ahead for the Reds.