Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored two ridiculous goals vs. Roma, but which one was better?

And he didn't celebrate against his former club out of respect

Mohamed Salah can't stop scoring. The Liverpool superstar gave his team a 1-0 lead over his former club Roma on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinal first leg with a gorgeous strike to the far post. Then he gave his team a 2-0.

It all occurred in the first half, with the Egypt star reaching 43 goals on the season. But which goal was better?

His first was 35 minutes in, with an unreal hit to the far upper corner. In case you are wondering, he didn't celebrate the goal out of respect to his former club:

The second, a nifty little chip from the top of the box:

For me, the first goal is the best by far. It's a world-class strike that is so hard to pull off even in practice. He couldn't have placed that ball in a better spot, and the kiss off the crossbar makes it even that much better.

But the crazy thing is, the other goal was absolutely fantastic as well. The finish was Messi-like, if you will and was an absolutely brilliant way of resolving that play with the keeper coming at him full-steam ahead.

We'll take the first goal, but we hope to keep seeing more brilliance like this from the Egyptian. 

