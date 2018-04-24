Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored two ridiculous goals vs. Roma, but which one was better?
And he didn't celebrate against his former club out of respect
Mohamed Salah can't stop scoring. The Liverpool superstar gave his team a 1-0 lead over his former club Roma on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinal first leg with a gorgeous strike to the far post. Then he gave his team a 2-0.
It all occurred in the first half, with the Egypt star reaching 43 goals on the season. But which goal was better?
His first was 35 minutes in, with an unreal hit to the far upper corner. In case you are wondering, he didn't celebrate the goal out of respect to his former club:
The second, a nifty little chip from the top of the box:
For me, the first goal is the best by far. It's a world-class strike that is so hard to pull off even in practice. He couldn't have placed that ball in a better spot, and the kiss off the crossbar makes it even that much better.
But the crazy thing is, the other goal was absolutely fantastic as well. The finish was Messi-like, if you will and was an absolutely brilliant way of resolving that play with the keeper coming at him full-steam ahead.
We'll take the first goal, but we hope to keep seeing more brilliance like this from the Egyptian.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Roma preview
The Reds are the slight favorites to move on to the final
-
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model just locked in a play for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on...
-
2018 World Cup: Back Belgium, England
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and just released World Cup 2018 picks
-
Liverpool vs. Roma starting lineups
Liverpool is going with its big guns as everybody expected
-
Roma, Liverpool lead by example
The Champions League semifinalists are leading by example, so other clubs take note
-
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich preview
The first leg is in Germany, a place Real Madrid has done well