Liverpool stuns Barcelona: Where does the Reds' ridiculous win rank among Champions League's best comebacks?

Barcelona and Liverpool have been synonymous with comebacks in the Champions League. There's that magical night in 2005 in Istanbul for the Reds. There's the three straight years of crazy results preceding this season for Barcelona. And then we have what inexplicably happened at Anfield on Tuesday night, with Liverpool overcoming a 3-0 loss in the first leg to beat Barca 4-0 without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

So what are the biggest comebacks in UCL history? Here you go.

First, it must be noted that 11 times in the competition's history has a team come back from a two-goal deficit over two legs. But when it comes to more than two goals, it's only happened four times. Here are those four moments and the biggest comeback ever.

No. 5 - Deportivo La Coruna over AC Milan, 2004 quarterfinals

AC Milan beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 in the first leg, but it was the Spanish side that came back and won the second leg 4-0 with goals from Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron, Alberto Luque and Fran Gonzalez. This was absolutely massive when it happened because it was the first ever three-goal comeback in the competition's history over two legs. This was a Milan side with Dida, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka -- just a loaded squad that couldn't get it done on the road.

No. 4 - Barca choking at Roma, 2018 quarterfinals

This was Barca's choke job last season. Barca had beaten Roma 4-1 in the first leg in Spain, but a late goal from Eden Dzeko proved crucial. Barca went to the Italian capital for the second leg and lost 3-0 as Kostas Manolas headed home the winner from a corner kick 82 minutes in. Just a year later, it happened again at Anfield.

No. 3 - Barca over PSG, 2017 round of 16

Barcelona lost at PSG 4-0 in the first leg but came back and won the second leg 6-1. Lionel Messi, Neymar and company pulled off the biggest comeback in Champions League history with the four-goal deficit, as Sergi Roberto scored in added time for the sixth and game-clinching goal.

No. 2 - Liverpool shocks Barcelona, 2019 semifinals

Tuesday, May 7, 2019. That's a day Liverpool will never forget and one Barcelona will never want to think about again. After Barca took a 3-0 lead in the first leg of the semifinal, the club looked to close out the Reds on the road. Add to it the fact that Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both out injured, it seemed improbable.

Ninety minutes later, a 4-0 win for the Reds with Divock Origi scoring a crazy, tie-clinching goal thanks to a sneaky pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold off a corner kick:

A baffling, career-changing comeback for Liverpool's players, and it wasn't even the craziest comeback in the club's history in UCL.

No. 1 - Liverpool vs. AC Milan, 2005 final

While what happened on Tuesday will never be forgotten, this is the biggest comeback in Liverpool's European history. Down 3-0 against AC Milan in the 2004-05 final, the Reds came back to force extra time and penalty kicks before winning it.

Liverpool trailed 3-0 at the break but got three goals in seven minutes in the second half from Steven Gerard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso. Then in the penalty kicks, Jerzy Dudek made two saves, Liverpool made three of four penalty kicks and pulled off the greatest comeback when you consider the teams, the stage and how little time Liverpool had to pull it off.

Relive it below: