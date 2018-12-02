Liverpool stuns Everton with with absurd game-winner and Jurgen Klopp absolutely loses it
How did this happen?
It was absolute madness at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool beat rival Everton 1-0 thanks to an improbable 96th-minute winner from Divock Origi. It was a game that looked surely headed for a 0-0 draw with both goalkeepers coming up big, but a blunder by Jordan Pickford in the final minute gifted Liverpool with a chance.
Virgil van Dijk sliced a volley high into the box that was headed toward the goal or over. Pickford tried to read it, but it hit the crossbar, bounced back into play and Origi finished it off. It produced a wild celebration from Jurgen Klopp. Take a look:
Here's another look at Klopp celebrating with Alisson:
What a moment. The victory keeps Liverpool within two points of first-place Manchester City, and it also gives the club bragging rights over its local rival.
Liverpool plays Burnley on Tuesday. Then the Reds take on Bournemouth on Saturday, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).
