Tottenham vs. Liverpool Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
It's a big clash at Anfield before top-four candidates
Liverpool hosts Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League's match of the week with so much on the line. The Reds are third on 50 points, with Tottenham right behind with 48 points, with the Spurs having a chance to jump Jurgen Klopp's team in the standings with a victory.
Both teams are near full strength in this one, and don't be surprised to see over four goals with these high scoring teams.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (In UK - Sky Sports Premier League)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mohamed Salah scores twice, but a late Harry Kane goals sees a split of the points. Liverpool 2, Tottenham 2.
