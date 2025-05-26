Merseyside police say a car collided with pedestrians during Liverpool FC's Premier League trophy parade in the English city of Liverpool on Monday. A 53-year-old white British man has been detained, the police said, according to Sky News.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene. An estimated hundreds of thousands of fans took to the streets of the port city to celebrate the team's incredibly dominant run to the Premier League title, which the team celebrated at their home stadium, Anfield, on Sunday, before the scheduled parade on Monday. The parade began around 2:30 p.m. local time and was expected to last about four hours. Liverpool is located over 200 miles northwest of London.

"We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC (road traffic crash) in Liverpool city center. We were contacted at just after 6 p.m. today, Mon 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male detained," read a statement from the Merseyside Police on X.

North West Ambulance Service also confirmed that the organization is supporting other first responders at the scene.

"NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision," they wrote in a statement. "We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

It's unclear at this time as to how many people were potentially injured and the severity of any injuries.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "the scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," according to the Liverpool Echo. The newspaper also reports that an air ambulance has landed in the city center.

Liverpool FC said that the club is in contact with Merseyside Police about the incident.

"We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening," the club wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."