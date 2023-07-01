It's going to be an interesting summer for Liverpool. The team is looking at an overhaul to rebuild their roster and return to consistency after some players left the club at the end of the season. In fact, the English side decided to part ways with some legendary players from their past seasons, including striker Roberto Firmino, and midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. At the same time, Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton as he was one of the top targets for the summer. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors and news:

Szoboszlai to undergo medicals

July 1 -- Dominik Szoboszlai will undergo the first part of the medical tests on Saturday, as per multiple reports. Liverpool have decided to trigger the €70 million release clause for Szoboszlai on Friday and the player will be heading to England in the coming hours before signing his contract with the team coached by Jurgen Klopp.

June 30 -- Liverpool have triggered the €70 million release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. As per the report, the English side have informed RB Leipzig about the decision of the team coached by Jurgen Klopp to sign Szoboszlai. All that's left is medicals, as the team and player have already agreed to personal terms.

Carvalho joins RB Leipzig

June 30 -- RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The Portuguese youngster became a first-team regular in the 2021-22 season at Fulham, appearing 36 times in the Championship. He scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists as Fulham won promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. He was then bought by Liverpool in summer 2022. Carvalho played for England from the U15 up to the U18s, but then chose to represent Portugal from 2022 onwards.