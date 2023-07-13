It's going to be an interesting summer for Liverpool. The team is looking at an overhaul to rebuild their roster and return to consistency after some players left the club at the end of the season. In fact, the English side decided to part ways with some legendary players from their past seasons, including striker Roberto Firmino, and midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. At the same time, Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton as he was one of the top targets for the summer. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors and news:

Saudi clubs inquire for Fabinho and Henderson

July 13 -- Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho might leave Liverpool this summer. Al-Ittihad are set to make a 'concrete bid' to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40 million, per The Athletie, while current Liverpool captain might join Al-Ettifaq, the team coached by Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Szoboszlai signs



July 2 -- Liverpool's second midfield addition of the summer is signed, sealed and delivered, Dominik Szoboszlai joining from RB Leipzig after the Reds activated the €70 million release clause in his contract. An exciting addition for supporters, this might be even more invigorating for Szoboszlai himself, a boyhood Liverpool fan who has a Steven Gerrard quote tattooed on his arm. Now he will be wearing the great man's No.8 shirt.

"I know how excited he is to be here with us," said Jurgen Klopp, "so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him. We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect.

"Everything about this is good news and I am very grateful to everyone at the club who has contributed to making it happen. This is a signing for our present and also for our future and the work that has gone into it could not be more appreciated."

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Carvalho joins RB Leipzig

June 30 -- RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The Portuguese youngster became a first-team regular in the 2021-22 season at Fulham, appearing 36 times in the Championship. He scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists as Fulham won promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. He was then bought by Liverpool in summer 2022. Carvalho played for England from the U15 up to the U18s, but then chose to represent Portugal from 2022 onwards.