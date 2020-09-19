Liverpool announced the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara on Friday, and on Saturday the club welcomed Wolves winger Diogo Jota. The deal for Thiago is worth roughly £20 million ($25.9 million), according to ESPN. The 29-year-old's contract was going to expire next summer with the Bavarians with the reigning Champions League winners aiming to cash in and avoid losing him on a free transfer. Jota, a Portugal international, signed a long-term deal after 16 goals in 67 games in the Premier League for Wolves.

Thiago, a Spain international, is one of the more creative midfielders in European soccer. With the ability to also sit deep and spray passes anywhere on the pitch, he figues to combine with Fabinho in the middle of the park for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds began their Premier League season last weekend, winning 4-3 against Leeds United with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.

As for Jota, he's a 23-year-old winger who would provide serious depth, but he isn't at the level of being a consistent starter. He would likely serve as insurance to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while having the potential to become a future starter. Jota has 44 goals in the last three seasons at Wolves.

"It's just a really exciting moment for me and my family," Jota told the club's official website.

"All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

"It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it's impossible to say no."

Liverpool return to action on Sunday against Chelsea.