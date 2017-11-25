Liverpool vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a big-time matchup at Anfield on Saturday
Liverpool welcomes Chelsea on Saturday in Premier League action at Anfield, as both teams aim to finish the weekend in the top four. It's the league's match of the week, as both are coming off Champions League play midweek. The Reds blew a 3-0 lead at Sevilla and drew 3-3, while Chelsea won convincingly at Qarabag 4-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (BT Sports 1 in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea's the superior team with more momentum, and the Blues go into Anfield and take all three points. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1.
