Liverpool vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Merseyside Derby's latest chapter will be written on Sunday when Liverpool travels to rival Everton. The Reds enter the day in fourth place on 29 points, while Everton is 10th with 18 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool's offense is in sync, and it continues to show its ability with a strong victory on Sunday. Liverpool 3, Everton 1.