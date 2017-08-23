Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Reds are closing in on a spot in the group stage
Liverpool takes its 2-1 advantage home on Wednesday in the Champions League playoffs as it hosts Hoffenheim in the second leg.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Anfield
TV: FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Odds
Liverpool to win - 4/6
Draw - 16/5
Hoffenheim to win - 4/1
Prediction
Early goals see Liverpool cruise to a 3-1 victory.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim updates
The Reds are close to moving on
-
Rooney retires from England
The English legend put together quite the career for The Three Lions
-
Barca gets hacked on Twitter
No, Angel Di Maria isn't a Barca player
-
Security man intrudes on soccer match
Somebody should teach him what those white lines around the field mean
-
Team stops tweeting for crazy reason
This was just legendary and won't soon be forgotten
-
Neymar reunites with Barcelona players
You better believe the new PSG man trolled Pique during his visit
Add a Comment