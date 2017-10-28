Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Struggling Liverpool welcomes Huddersfield Town to Anfield on Saturday just a week after the Premier League newcomers shocked Manchester United. The Reds are a mess in defense and are aiming to find consistency in the back to contend this season, while Huddersfield is looks well on its way to survival with its early results.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Roberto Firmino scores and Liverpool uses a big first half to secure all the points. Liverpool 2, Huddersfield Town 0.