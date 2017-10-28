Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are hoping to find some quality in defense and create momentum
Struggling Liverpool welcomes Huddersfield Town to Anfield on Saturday just a week after the Premier League newcomers shocked Manchester United. The Reds are a mess in defense and are aiming to find consistency in the back to contend this season, while Huddersfield is looks well on its way to survival with its early results.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Roberto Firmino scores and Liverpool uses a big first half to secure all the points. Liverpool 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Could Mexico's coach lead USMNT?
This would be a surprising hire and here's everything you should know about it
-
How to watch Man. City vs. West Brom
City is in first in the Premier League while West Brom is 13th
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Bilbao
Ernesto Valverde faces his former club
-
How to watch Arsenal vs. Swansea
The Gunners are looking for three expected points
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Bournemouth is in the relegation zone and could very much use the three points
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Tottenham
The Red Devils and Spurs are both eyeing the Premier League title
Add a Comment