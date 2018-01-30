Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds face a tricky road test a short time after losing at Swansea City

Liverpool heads to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in Premier League play with Jurgen Klopp's team looking to get back on track.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: 3 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah finds his scoring touch, the Reds give Huddersfield little at the back and cruise to a much-needed victory. Liverpool 2, Huddersfield 0.

