Liverpool vs. Maribor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League group stage on TV, stream online

Liverpool hopes to take command of Group E in the Champions League group stage when it faces struggling Maribor on Wednesday. In first place with five points, the Red have a chance to go at least three points clear of third with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Regional Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Daniel Sturridge gets on the scoresheet and the Reds get their second win of the group stage. Liverpool 3, Maribor 0.