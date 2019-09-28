Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, time

Premier League leader Liverpool goes to newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday to kick off Matchday 7. The Reds are coming off a 2-1 win at Chelsea last Sunday and are a perfect 6-0-0 with 15 straight wins in the league dating back to last season. They are the favorites here with the hosts likely more than pleased with a draw.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Sheffield United

Date : Saturday, Sept. 28



: Saturday, Sept. 28 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Bramall Lane



: Bramall Lane TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -322 | Sheffield +823 | Draw +463

Storylines

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp has an interesting decision to make, and it's whether he gives his players a little bit of rest with Champions League play next week. They lost at Napoli so they need points against Red Bull Salzburg, but it's early in the season and this is an early kickoff, so chances are he goes with his top lineup in both games. If he does play this one a bit cautiously, then dropping points could be a real possibility.

Sheffield United: This is one of those games on the schedule where they don't expect to get a point from but know that getting one will feel like a victory. Expect the focus to be defensive, aiming to go forward on the counter or bag a goal on a set piece. It's not mission impossible, but it's going to take a bit of luck to get a result.

Prediction

Liverpool makes it seven in a row this season in a game that's over by the midway point.

Pick: Liverpool 6, Sheffield 0