Liverpool vs. Swansea City Premier League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Reds shouldn't have a problem with the relegation-threatened Swans

Liverpool heads west to Swansea City on Monday to take on the Swans in a Premier League contest, with Jurgen Klopp's team aiming to stay within striking distance of Manchester United, in second place. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Sportsline Odds

Prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both score as Liverpool does enough in the first half to take the points. Liverpool 2, Swansea 0.

