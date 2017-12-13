Liverpool vs. West Bromwich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

After drawing rival Everton, Liverpool faces West Brom in Premier League action on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Liverpool: The Reds are probably out of the title race at this point, 16 back of Manchester City. But their season will be a success if they can finish in the top four. In fourth and a one point lead over Arsenal, it's going to be a race to the finish, so these are the games the team has to get three points from.

West Brom: This team just isn't very sharp and has 13 points from 16 games. Out of the relegation zone just because of goal differential, this team looks like a strong contender to go down so will need to get points anywhere it can. A draw here, and they'll take it.

Prediction

Liverpooll