Who's Playing

Ajax @ Liverpool

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Liverpool will be playing Ajax at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Anfield. Liverpool lost 4-1 to Napoli this past Wednesday. On the other hand, Ajax collected three points with a 4-0 win over Rangers in their previous leg. Right now, the Reds (zero points) are in third place in Group A, while Ajax (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Liverpool wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Ajax would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Napoli should they also win).

