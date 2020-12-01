The top two teams in Champions League Group D square off this Tuesday as Liverpool host Ajax on Matchday 5. The Reds have nine points, two more than both Ajax and Atalanta, and they'll win the group with a win and if Atalanta drop points in their match against Midtjylland. Liverpool are coming off of a shocking 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta on Matchday 4, but would qualify for the knockout round with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Liverpool -150; Draw +320; Ajax +375 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The backline is still quite thin due to all the injuries, and they did struggle a bit with Brighton in the 1-1 draw on Saturday by conceding two penalty kicks. Against Ajax, they'll see more speed on the wings and better technical quality in the final third. Liverpool like to get their fullbacks forward, but don't be surprised if they sit a bit deeper in this one, especially in the second half.

Ajax: The Dutch side was able to rest some key players over the weekend in the 5-0 win over FC Emmen, but confidence will be high for every player in the squad after they produced 27 shots. If you haven't seen this team play lately, keep an eye on young Brazilian talent Antony. He has all the makings of the next big attacking talent out of the club with five goals in his first seven games. Speedy, clinical and creative, he has the ability to cause this Liverpool defense some problems, though he may come off the bench.

Prediction

Sadio Mane's second-half solo goal keeps the Reds in first place. Pick: Liverpool 2, Ajax 1

