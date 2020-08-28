Watch Now: Liverpool May Look A Bit Different In 2020-21 Season ( 2:47 )

You know the Premier League is right around the corner when the FA Community Shield rolls around. On Saturday, Arsenal take on Liverpool at Wembley Stadium for the trophy two weeks ahead of the Premier League's return. The game pits the FA Cup champions, Arsenal, against the Premier League winners, Liverpool.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Liverpool -155; Draw +320; Arsenal +390 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds kick off their season with a match they are favored heavily to win, but that was also the case when they met on July 15 in the Premier League. The Reds lost 2-1 at Arsenal in a game where the Gunners had three total shots, and Liverpool had 24. Here is a chance for them to get some revenge, and they'll feel confident in creating a lot of chances. Expect the Reds to have a chance to take the lead early in this one with Arsenal's backline still missing some pieces.

Arsenal: There is a new excitement around Arsenal after capping off last season with a trophy by winning the FA Cup final over Chelsea. The defense should be getting a big boost soon with Lille defender Gabriel reportedly set to sign, and the team is looking healthy to begin the season. Beating Liverpool won't be easy, but this is a good test right out of the gate that Mikel Arteta can use as a growing tool ahead of what they hope is a big 2020-21 campaign.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fire Liverpool to victory as Arsenal's attack is contained. Pick: Liverpool 2, Arsenal 0