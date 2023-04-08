On paper it should be one of the toughest examinations of Arsenal's title challenge, but the Gunners will travel to Anfield confident that they can add to Liverpool's late season misery while maintaining their cushion at the top of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side will be second up this weekend after Manchester City cruised by Southampton on Saturday, so there will be pressure to respond with what would be a statement victory.

Liverpool, however, are a far tougher test at home than they have proven to be on the road this season. History is on their side against Arsenal at Anfield, in their last six league meetings, all wins, they have scored 22 goals, netting at least three times in every game. A repeat result might just offer Jurgen Klopp hope of an unlikely dart towards the European places. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, April 9 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 9 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool

Anfield -- Liverpool TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool +170; Draw +260; Arsenal +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: A 0-0 draw against Chelsea at least showed some signs that a struggling defense might be tightening up -- though they were the victims of pretty woeful finishing from their opponents -- but the sense that Klopp is playing whack a mole with his side continued on a night where Liverpool's combined shot ouput was worth just 0.3 expected goals, the third time in as many games they have had a shot profile below one.

With Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all doubts for the visit of Arsenal, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can offer the attacking punch to really test the Gunners, who will surely expect to dominate a midfield that has fallen off a cliff this season. If Liverpool are to get much from this game it may well be that it is through big performances from Alisson and the returning Virgil van Dijk, who missed the trip to Chelsea with illness.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Arsenal: The defense has, so far, come through two games without William Saliba largely unscathed with Rob Holding earning Arteta's praise in both post match press conferences. Anfield will be a far greater test for the 27 year old, whose red card in last season's crucial trip to Tottenham lingers in the mind of many supporters.

If there are doubts at that end of the pitch, there will surely be few further up field where Arteta has the joyous dilemma of picking three from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesua and Leandro Trossard. If Arsenal are to win the Premier League title then the latter's contribution may well be crucial, his seven assists since making his debut are more than Chelsea and nine other teams have managed in their entirety.

Prediction

Arsenal have proven themselves to be a side who can deliver on the biggest occasions this season, why shouldn't they do the same at Anfield? PICK: Liverpool 1, Arsenal 2