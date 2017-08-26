Liverpool vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal travels to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League's match of the week.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool - 11/10

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 11/5

Prediction

Liverpool continues its fine form and gets all three points. Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1.