Liverpool vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The two top-four contenders meet in an early season battle
Arsenal travels to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League's match of the week.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Liverpool - 11/10
Draw - 11/4
Arsenal - 11/5
Prediction
Liverpool continues its fine form and gets all three points. Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1.
