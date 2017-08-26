Liverpool vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The two top-four contenders meet in an early season battle

Arsenal travels to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League's match of the week. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool - 11/10
Draw - 11/4
Arsenal - 11/5

Prediction

Liverpool continues its fine form and gets all three points. Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories