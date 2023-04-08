League leaders Arsenal know they can't let up Sunday when they visit Anfield to take on a dangerous Liverpool team in an English Premier League match. The Gunners (23-3-3) are looking for an eighth straight league victory and won their past two by 4-1 scores. They entered the weekend eight points up on Manchester City in the title race, but the reigning champs have a game in hand. Liverpool (12-7-9) finished one point behind the Cityzens last season but sit eighth in the Premier League table. They are winless in their past four in all competitions after a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday. Arsenal won the first league meeting 3-2 in October.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+130)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Arsenal money line: Liverpool +170, Arsenal +145, Draw +250

Liverpool: They have a 16-2 goal advantage in their past six home EPL matches.

Arsenal: They have posted nine clean sheets in their 14 EPL games on the road.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have scored at least three goals in six of the seven matches during their win streak. That includes consecutive 4-1 victories, against Crystal Palace and Leeds. Gabriel Jesus scored twice against Leeds last Saturday and has seven goals and five assists in 17 matches. He can play alongside players such as Bukayo Saka (12 goals, 10 assists), Gabriel Martinelli (13 goals) and Martin Odegaard (10 goals, seven assists) in a potent attack. Saka had two goals in the last meeting, including the winner on a penalty.

Leandro Trossard has seven assists in 11 matches, after scoring seven goals for Brighton in the first half of the season. Arsenal have depth and are rested, while Liverpool were in a battle at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Arsenal are 11-1-2 on the road, with a plus-19 goal differential (28-9), and have scored in 13 of the 14 matches. They are plus-43 in goal differential overall, second in the league in goals with 70. The Gunners lead the league in shots (472) and have allowed the second-fewest (237). Liverpool opponents are putting 40.3% of their shots on target, the worst mark in the EPL.

Why You Should Back Liverpool

The Reds are having a roller-coaster season, mostly because of injuries and ineffectiveness in the back. Still, they can do a lot of damage in the attacking end and are never easy to beat at Anfield. Nine of their 12 victories have come at home, and Arsenal haven't taken all three points there in an EPL match since 2012 (0-8-2). Liverpool have won six straight league meetings at Anfield, netting at least three goals in each and outscoring the Gunners 22-4. The most recent matchup there was a 4-0 Reds victory in November 2021, when Mohamed Salah opened the scoring.

Salah has 12 goals and seven assists and is third in the league in shots (81) behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Darwin Nunez (eight goals) averages almost five shots per 90 minutes, most in the league. Roberto Firmino (eight goals, four assists) and Cody Gakpo (four goals in 11 matches) add to the danger for opposing defenses. Key defenders Andy Robertson (six assists) and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can create major problems with their crosses, sat out most of Tuesday's match. Salah and Gakpo also started on the bench, so the Reds should be ready.

