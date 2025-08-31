Arsenal and Liverpool meet on Sunday morning in what many believe will be one of the most important matches of the Premier League season. Both squads have won their two previous games, though Arsenal have looked more convincing with a 1-0 win over Manchester United and a 5-0 win over Leeds, while Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in the opener before needing a winner in stoppage time to surpass a shorthanded Newcastle United side 3-2. The Gunners and Reds drew in both their games last year.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England, is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. According to the latest Liverpool vs. Arsenal odds, the Reds are +130 favorites, while the Gunners are +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool best bets

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (-105, 1u)

Arsenal Double Chance (-140, 1u)

We are now two matchdays into the season, so while it's still too early to definitively say anything, we can already see some pretty glaring trends. Liverpool's defense is a problem. This club, while having started the season 2-0, will not continue to win if they do not fix their defense. They conceded twice to Bournemouth in their season opener with both goals happening in the second half, and conceded twice while up a man against Newcastle. Liverpool spent so much money in the off season bolstering their front line with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, but ignored their backline. If they play how they did against Arsenal like they did against Newcastle, then Arsenal will eviscerate this backline and find goals like they have done for years now.

I know head-to-head history doesn't always matter since we have different squads, new managers, new players and more, but we can't ignore the fact Arsenal are one of the few clubs who know how to show up when traveling to Anfield. These teams have played six times in Premier League play over the last three years, and Arsenal have not lost a single time over those six matches. Arsenal's last loss at Anfield dates back to 2021, as manager Mikel Arteta loves the Anfield lights for his squad. We have also seen BTTS hit in all six of those matches, the over 2.5 hit in five of those matches, and the score ending 2-2 in three of the six matches. I'm expecting the trends to continue. I think we'll see goals, and worst case I see Arsenal escaping with a point once again.