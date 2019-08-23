Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Matchday 3 online
The Reds and Gunners have yet to lose a game this season
It's a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Premier League on Saturday as leader Liverpool takes on second-place Arsenal as part of Matchday 3. The Reds are 2-0-0 with wins over Norwich City and Southampton, while the Gunners have started with victories over Newcastle and Burnley. These are the only two teams in the league to win their first two matches.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England
- TV channel: NBC and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Liverpool +500 | Arsenal -220 | Draw +375
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds have been dealing with the injury to goalkeeper Alisson, who is expected to be out another month. Adrian has looked shaky in goal and gave up a stunner to Southampton last time out. He'll need to limit his mistakes here against a potent attack led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Liverpool has not lost to Arsenal in the past six meetings.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Liverpool 5, Arsenal 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1
- Dec 22, 2017 - Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3
- Aug 27, 2017 - Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0
- Mar 04, 2017 - Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
- Aug 14, 2016 - Arsenal 3, Liverpool 4
Arsenal: The Gunners have quite the daunting attack, but just three goals in two games doesn't really scream attacking powerhouse. Nicolas Pepe has yet to start, but he'll likely start here with Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette which would be one of the tougher tests on paper that Liverpool will face this season.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal prediction
Sadio Mane keeps up his fine form, and Virgil van Dijk's header goal off a corner kick seals it.
Pick: Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1
