Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

First-place Liverpool welcomes a talented Arsenal squad to Anfield on Saturday in a big-time Premier League clash as the second half of the season gets underway. The Reds are rolling at 16-3-0 and 51 points with a six-point lead over Tottenham. Meanwhile, Arsenal is in fifth with 38 points and looking to leap Chelsea and into the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Date : Saturday, Dec. 29



: Saturday, Dec. 29 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium in Liverpool



: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +535 / Liverpool -198 / Draw + 396

Storylines

Liverpool: James Milner picked up a muscle injury that kept him out of the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, while Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return. This match will feature Liverpool's excellent defense, which has allowed just seven goals, going up against Arsenal's attack, which has scored 41 goals in 19 games. Having Alexander-Arnold back in the fold should be a massive boost for the club moving forward.

Arsenal: So many players for Arsenal have stepped up, especially Lucas Torreira. The young Uruguayan midfielder has been a bulldog in the middle of the park, but it looked like he wouldn't play due to yellow card accumulation. Then, Arsenal caught a break. While statistics had him at five yellows, it was in fact four after being wrongly identified as the culprit on one foul. So, he now sits on four yellow cards and is free to play.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal prediction

The Reds score a goal in either half, hold Arsenal to one goal and walk away with another three points.

Pick: Liverpool (-198)