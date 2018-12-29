Liverpool vs. Arsenal score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

The Premier League's match of the weekend arrives on Saturday when Arsenal visits Liverpool as the second half of the season gets underway. It's a massive game for both in pursuit of their biggest goals. The Reds can go 10 points clear of Manchester City, who are in third place, and also build a nine-point lead over Tottenham. Spurs lost to Wolves earlier on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, can jump into the top four with a victory, leaping Chelsea.

It's sure to be an exciting, attacking matchup, but Arsenal will have to do it without Mesut Ozil. The star German has a sore knee and did not travel with the team to Liverpool, according to reports.

