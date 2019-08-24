Liverpool vs. Arsenal score, live updates: Reds, Gunners face off in Premier League showdown at Anfield
Live scores, highlights and updates from the match
Liverpool hosts Arsenal on Saturday in Matchday 3 of the Premier League as the only two teams to win their first two games square off. Last Saturday, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 in a tricky, nervy match on the road. Arsenal defeated Burnley 2-1 in its second game of the season and has conceded just once in two games. A winner here would finish the weekend in sole possession of first place. You can see the match live at 12:30 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).
The Reds are the favorite at home but still face a significant injury problem with star goalkeeper Alisson out. Arsenal, meanwhile, has one of the most potent attacks in the league on paper and hopes to have all three of its attacking players deliver in this one as the Gunners look for the upset.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
