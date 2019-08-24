Liverpool vs. Arsenal score: Salah destroys Gunners and Reds cruise at Anfield to stay undefeated in Premier League

Liverpool cruised to a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday in Matchday 3 of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah scored twice, with Joel Matip getting the winner. The game was scoreless for the first 40 minutes before the Reds went into fifth gear, scoring three times in 18 minutes to move to a perfect 3-0-0 on the season, while handing Unai Emery's team its first defeat. Here are three takeaways from the match.

The Reds were just too much in attack

Arsenal was overpowered. The defense was slow to react and could do very little as the Reds had their way. Liverpool finished the game with 25 shots, while Arsenal only had five. Just look at Matip's winner 41 minutes in, as he heads home from a corner without anybody properly marking him:

Joel Matip puts Liverpool 1-nil up on Arsenal!



Then after Salah scored a penalty kick, he destroyed David Luiz and finished with class to put this one away just before the hour mark:

Mo Salah is in a league of his own! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6hQltr5TJ7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Too much talent, too much precision.

The Gunners defense needs a lot of work

This Arsenal defense is in shambles. They lost their best defender in Laurent Koscielny in the offseason and replaced him with a player in David Luiz who has never really been much to write home about. He showed it on Saturday. He was burned by Salah on the third goal and gave up the penalty with a needless tug of the shirt inside the box.

Arsenal's problem for a while has been that backline, and this was just more evidence that they need to overhaul the defense before its too late.

Pepe shows signs

Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal's record-signing winger from Lille, got the start and showed some flashes that fans will find encouraging. He had some moments of flair, world-class speed and fine technical ability, but he blew a golden chance on the counter to put his team ahead, missing a one-on-one with Adrian by weakly shooting right at him.

Fans are still waiting to see him up top with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the start, and maybe that will be the difference, but at least in this one you could see his potential, even if the end product wasn't very good.

