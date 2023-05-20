The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Liverpool

Current Records: Aston Villa 17-6-13, Liverpool 19-8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Peacock

What to Know

Aston Villa are on a 6-game streak of home wins, Liverpool a 3-game streak of away wins, but one of these streaks is about to end. Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Since Aston Villa's last five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, it was close, but Aston Villa sidestepped Tottenham Hotspur for a 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Liverpool extended their game-winning streak to seven on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Leicester City. The result was nothing new for Liverpool, who have now won four contests by three goals or more so far this season.

Their wins bumped Aston Villa to 17-6-13 and Liverpool to 19-8-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Liverpool are a huge favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -210 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

