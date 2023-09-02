Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday with the Reds victorious in nine of their last 11 games against the Villans at Anfield. Unai Emery's men are without a win in five league games at Liverpool, but only Manchester United and Chelsea have historically fared as well as Villa have at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is currently overseeing a 14-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, which is the best of any team, and the Reds have actually lost just one of their last 43 home league games.

The German is set for his 300th Premier League game in charge while Mohamed Salah is on a run of at least one goal involvement in each of his last nine league outings, with four goals and seven assists. Salah could add to his impressive record of six goals from six starts against Villa across all competitions, now that he has survived the transfer deadline as a Liverpool player. Only Manchester City have picked up more points than the Villans' 49 in the Premier League in 2023 with Emery overseeing seven victories from his 14 away days so far.

Moussa Diaby is looking to score for the third consecutive away game while only Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than Ollie Watkins who is on a run of just one goals from his last 10 in the English topflight. This one played out towards the end of last season and finished 1-1 as Villa dashed into the UEFA Europa Conference League and Liverpool dropped into the UEFA Europa League.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 3 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo

USA Network | Fubo Odds: Liverpool -175; Draw: +360; Villa +375

Team news

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk is out through suspension after his dismissal against Newcastle United last time out. Curtis Jones is training again after his ankle problem but Klopp will be without Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara who are not yet fully fit.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Villa: Emery changed things up as his side beat Hibernian 8-0 on aggregate in their UECL qualifier at Villa Park on Thursday. Alex Moreno and Emiliano Martinez will be looked at after their injuries while Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings will be missing long-term. Jacob Ramsey, who scored in this fixture back in May, also remains out with an injury.

Potential Villa XI: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.

Prediction

Villa's attacking form is difficult for teams to handle right now and Van Dijk's absence is not ideal for Liverpool who need solidity. It would not be a surprise to see quite a few goals in this one with only Brighton scoring more than Emery's side at present. A draw is probably the most likely result, but do not rule out the Villans ending their barren run at Anfield by out-scoring the Reds. Pick: Liverpool 2, Villa 2.