Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, pick, prediction, how to watch match
The Reds are coming off a win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup
Liverpool goes to Aston Villa on Saturday in Premier League action as part of Matchday 11, with the Reds coming off a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Tottenham last weekend. Aston Villa, meanwhile, got crushed 3-0 by Manchester City and needs to ease relegation concerns, and a win here would be the perfect way to do that. The Reds are well rested after winning 5-4 in the Carabao Cup over Arsenal on Wednesday, with several key players not playing in that clash.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Villa Park
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds scored five goals in the last game and conceded four, but that was a match that didn't feature any regular starters. So they'll be rested, energized and ready to go. The Reds will certainly be looking to improve defensively, as they have conceded in six straight games in all competitions.
Aston Villa: A 3-2-5 record so far this season has Villa out of the drop zone, but they only have a three-point cushion. These are those games where you are playing a team you are expected to lose to, so getting anything here can be golden. Expect Villa go to all out on defense if it can take the lead and try and hold on for a split of the points at worst.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa prediction
Mohamed Salah scores, Roberto Firmino adds another and it's three more points for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Pick: Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Levante preview
Barca heads north ahead of a big Champions League clash
-
Chelsea vs. Watford preview
The Blues are on fire under Frank Lampard
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis preview
Los Blancos host a Betis squad that has a little confidence now
-
Man. United vs. Bournemouth preview
The Reds are looking to keep a good run of form going
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Toronto stuns Atlanta to reach MLS Cup
For the third time in the past four years, Toronto is in the MLS Cup final
-
Liverpool comes back for win vs. Spurs
Tottenham once again blew a lead on the road
-
Inter Milan earns key win vs. Dortmund
Martinez missed a penalty but got the winner