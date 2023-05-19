Saturday brings a typically busy slate of action in the English Premier League. A high-profile match will take place at Anfield when Liverpool face Aston Villa. Liverpool are on a seven-match winning streak with 65 points this season. Aston Villa have 57 points, including seven wins in the last 10 matches, and both teams are in the top eight of the Premier League table.

Kickoff from Anfield is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Aston Villa odds. Aston Villa are the +525 underdogs, a draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa:

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa money line: Liverpool -215, Draw +350, Aston Villa +525

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+125)

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

LIV: The Reds have won seven straight EPL matches

AVL: Aston Villa are 9-2-2 in their last 13 EPL matches

Why you should back Liverpool

Liverpool are dominant on offense, leading to impressive overall success. The Reds are in the top three of the EPL with 70 goals and 54 assists this season, with Mohamed Salah at the center. Salah is No. 4 in the EPL with 19 goals and No. 3 in the EPL with 10 assists this season, and he has 11 goals in his last 14 appearances. Salah has also scored in nine straight matches at Anfield, and he is flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who scored in Liverpool's last match and has eight assists in league play.

From there, Liverpool have won seven straight EPL games and enter on a five-game winning streak against Aston Villa. That includes a win on the road in December, and Anfield has been very friendly to Liverpool this season. The Reds are 13-1-4 in 18 games at Anfield and have an 11-match unbeaten streak at Anfield that netted 29 of a possible 33 points. With Aston Villa scoring only 17 goals in 18 road matches this season, Liverpool can be confident in a favorable overall position.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Aston Villa are playing quite well as this match arrives. Unai Emery's bunch has won seven of the last 10 matches in EPL play, and Aston Villa have an impressive combination of defensive resistance and offensive creativity. Aston Villa are in the top five of the EPL in allowing 42 goals this season, with a top-three rate of allowing only 1.17 goals per 90 minutes. Aston Villa also have a 72.5% save rate that ranks in the top four of the Premier League, with opponents producing only 23 assists this season.

Aston Villa sometimes struggle to score away from home this season, but on defense, the club has allowed only 24 goals in 18 road matches. Ollie Watkins keys the offensive attack for Aston Villa, and the 27-year-old forward is a dynamic presence. Watkins is in the top 10 of the English Premier League with 14 goals this season, and he also ranks in the top 10 when combining 20 goals and assists in league play.

How to make Aston Villa vs. Liverpool picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the Liverpool vs. Aston Villa matchup. He is leaning Under on the goal total.

