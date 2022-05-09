Liverpool's hopes of capturing its second English Premier League title in three seasons took a hit over the weekend as it settled for a 1-1 draw against Tottenham while Manchester City routed Newcastle United 5-0. As a result, the Reds sit three points behind the reigning champion for first place with three matches remaining. Liverpool (25-8-2) can keep alive its chances with a victory when it visits Aston Villa (13-4-17) on Tuesday. The Reds posted a 1-0 home victory against the Lions in the first meeting of the season in December.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+120)

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa money line: Liverpool -220, Aston Villa +575, Draw +360

LIV: The Reds have allowed a total of four goals in its last 13 league matches

AVL: The Lions have failed to score in three of their last six games

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds enter with a pair of unbeaten streaks as they've gone 14 matches across all competitions and 16 league games without a loss. The club has posted 11 wins and three draws since dropping a 1-0 decision to Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on March 8 and gone 13-3-0 in the EPL following its 1-0 setback against Leicester City on Dec. 28. Liverpool is second in the league in scoring with 87 goals and hasn't been kept off the scoresheet in EPL play since the loss to the Foxes.

Mohamed Salah is the backbone of the Reds' offense as he leads the league in both goals (22) and assists (13). The club has other threats, however, as Diogo Jota (15) and Sadio Mane (14) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in goals. In addition, Luis Diaz has been heating up as he scored Liverpool's lone goal against Tottenham on Saturday after tallying in the team's 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals four days earlier.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Lions have been heating up offensively as they have amassed five goals over their last two matches. In their previous five games, the team was shut out three times and registered just a pair of goals. Forwards Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings have combined to produce four of the goals as both have scored in back-to-back contests.

The 26-year-old Watkins leads the club with 10 league goals and has accounted for three of its last six tallies. Ings ranks second on the Lions with seven goals and is tied with Emi Buendia for the team lead in assists with six. Buendia, a 25-year-old Argentinian winger, has notched an assist in each of his last two contests and also scored a goal in the Lions' 3-1 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

