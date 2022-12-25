Liverpool hope to start a surge up the English Premier League table on Boxing Day when they visit Villa Park to take on Aston Villa. The Reds (6-4-4) were the league runners-up in 2021-22, but they are in sixth position in the EPL table, 15 points behind league leader Arsenal, They are seven behind Tottenham for the final Champions League spot, so that will be their initial goal. They defeated Southampton 3-1 in their most recent league match and lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Thursday. Aston Villa (5-3-7) are 12th in the table and have a major problem at goalkeeper with top option Emiliano Martinez still in Argentina celebrating his World Cup victory.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-140)

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa money line: Aston Villa +340, Liverpool -135, Draw +290

AV:: Aston Villa have scored 11 goals in their past five matches

LIV: Liverpool are 8-2-0 in the past 10 meetings in all competitions

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are the superior team and will be facing a Villa squad in crisis at goalkeeper. With Martinez out, Robin Olsen is the top option, and he allowed four goals on six shots in 56 minutes in his only EPL appearance. He also has a minor injury, so 19-year-old Filip Marschall or Oliwier Zych, 18, could be the choice. They will face a Liverpool squad that is second in the league with 240 shots and has put a league-high 87 attempts on target. Mohamed Salah has 14 goals in 21 matches in all competitions, and he has scored five times in seven matches against the Villans.

The Reds have scored 28 goals and allowed 17. Roberto Firmino is the top scorer in league matches with seven, but he has a minor injury and could be replaced by Darwin Nunez, who has scored five goals. Andrew Robertson leads the team with four assists. He and fellow fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold cause a ton of problems with their crosses into the box and can create chances on set pieces. Liverpool have won four straight meetings in all competitions, most recently a 2-1 victory at the end of last season.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans have come up with a few huge victories against the Reds in recent years. They thrashed them 7-2 in a league match in October 2020 and 5-0 in a League Cup meeting in 2019. Villa are 4-1-2 in their seven home matches, with an 11-6 edge in goals, while Liverpool are 1-2-3 in away games and have been outscored 9-7. Villa have been pretty strong on the back end, though missing Martinez will be a big blow. Still, they have allowed the seventh-fewest shots in the Premier League (170) and eighth-fewest on target (58).

Villa have scored nine goals in winning three of their past four EPL matches, including a 3-1 victory against Manchester United. Danny Ings scored both goals in a 2-1 victory against Brighton in their last league match, and Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey both scored against Manchester United. Ings has a team-high five goals, Bailey has three and Ramsey and Ollie Watkins have two. Watkins led the team with 11 goals last season, and Emi Buendia had four goals and six assists.

