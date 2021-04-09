Liverpool will be visited by Aston Villa on Saturday when the two meet in the Premier League at Anfield with five points separating them and the Villans with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's men have won three of their last five to turn their form around some, but they are still two points behind Chelsea in fifth as they seek a return to the European qualification spots.

The hosts have not won at home in the league since mid-December while the Birmingham-based outfit beat Fulham at home last time out after a run of four games without a win. Villa smashed Liverpool 7-2 back in October while the Reds gained a measure of revenge when COVID-19 forced Dean Smith's men to field an entire youth academy side in the FA Cup in January and they were beaten 4-1.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.





Both want to qualify for Europe and need points in their respective quests and Villa will be encouraged by the fact that Fulham, Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley have all won at Anfield this season.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Apr. 10 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: LFC -188; Draw +333; AVFC +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Liverpool -205 Bet Now

Storylines

Liverpool:

A midweek defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League means that the home side will likely have an eye on next week's return leg with the Spaniards as success on that front would guarantee qualification that looks unlikely in the league at present.

Wins over RB Leipzig in both legs boosted confidence within the squad but the awful form of early 2021 has not been forgotten, nor has it been totally eradicated.

Liverpool last played at Anfield over a month ago and they were beaten that day by a Fulham side that just lost at Villa Park and Klopp's men were clearly ill at ease at their eerily quiet spiritual home.

Aston Villa:

Smith's side are one of the most unpredictable in the league with thrashings of the likes of Liverpool and wins away at difficult teams like Leeds United balanced out by losses to Sheffield United and Burnley.

Villa have the likes of Manchester City and United coming up, as well as West Bromwich Albion and Everton, so need to start picking up points again if they want to make it to Europe as looked possible until recently.

Talismanic captain Jack Grealish has been missing since mid-February through injury and it still a few weeks away from a return that the Villans are badly in need of if they are to make a late push.

Prediction

Villa to add to the list of surprise winners at Anfield with a narrow victory. Pick: Liverpool 1-2 Aston Villa.