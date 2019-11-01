Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Premier League prediction, pick, live stream, watch online

Liverpool goes to Aston Villa on Saturday in Premier League action as part of Matchday 11, with the Reds coming off a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Tottenham last weekend. Aston Villa, meanwhile, got crushed 3-0 by Manchester City and needs to ease relegation concerns, and a win here would be the perfect way to do that. The Reds are well rested after winning 5-4 in the Carabao Cup over Arsenal on Wednesday, with several key players not playing in that clash.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Date : Saturday, Nov. 2



: Saturday, Nov. 2 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Villa Park



: Villa Park TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds scored five goals in the last game and conceded four, but that was a match that didn't feature any regular starters. So they'll be rested, energized and ready to go. The Reds will certainly be looking to improve defensively, as they have conceded in six straight games in all competitions.

Aston Villa: A 3-2-5 record so far this season has Villa out of the drop zone, but they only have a three-point cushion. These are those games where you are playing a team you are expected to lose to, so getting anything here can be golden. Expect Villa go to all out on defense if it can take the lead and try and hold on for a split of the points at worst.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa prediction

Mohamed Salah scores, Roberto Firmino adds another and it's three more points for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0