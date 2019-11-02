Liverpool vs. Aston Villa score: Reds pull off dramatic comeback as Sadio Mane scores last-minute winner

Liverpool just found a way. Staring a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the face, the Premier League's leaders scored two goals in the final moments of the match to win 2-1 and stay six points ahead of Manchester City on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team came from behind to beat Southampton, putting the pressure back on Jurgen Klopp and company, and they answered the call in a huge way with two header goals.

Goals in the 87th minute and the 94th minute completed the comeback in a match where Liverpool had 25 shots to Aston Villa's five, yet trailed 1-0 as the game neared its end.

The first goal came from Andrew Robertson at the back post, heading home with authority and giving his team a huge emotional boost to see out the rest of the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a dangerous free kick with two minutes to go that seemed like it would be the team's last chance, but it hit the wall and went out for a corner, which ended up setting up the game winner. Alexander-Arnold's fantastic ball to the front post saw Sadio Mane skip the ball off of his head to the back post, splitting defenders in the process. Take a look:

An absolutely massive goal. Just when it looked like City would be within three points of the Reds, Liverpool gets a result that many will point to come season's end if the Reds win the title. This team never feels out of any match, and Saturday showed just that. Magic at Anfield and away, the Reds continue to sit at the summit of the Premier League with a little cushion.