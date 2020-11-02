Champions League Group D play continues Tuesday with Matchday 3 as the top two teams of the group stage square off in Northern Italy. First-place Liverpool, with six points, take on Atalanta, who have four points. The Reds are coming off a win over Midtjylland, while the Italian club came from two goals down to draw Ajax.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 3

: Tuesday, Nov. 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Atalanta +225; Draw +285; Liverpool +107 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atalanta: Facing a club that is thin in defense could be perfect for an Atalanta side that makes defenses pay dearly. We saw that against Valencia last season, though Liverpool's backups are stronger than the ones Atalanta faced in that situation. Now it is up to getting familiar with the potential defensive starters and trying to adapt to a match that will still be quite the challenge when it comes to attacking.

Liverpool: The Reds have been getting results, but there is no doubt that the injury bug has hit them hard. Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is expected to keep him out the entire season. Fabinho looks to be out at least until after the international break with a hamstring injury, and that potentially means minutes for young defender Nathaniel Phillips. The 23-year-old started against West Ham on Saturday and looked good. He was confident, strong in his tackles and didn't make any big, glaring mistakes. That will give him confidence if he plays here.

Prediction

Atalanta start strong, but Liverpool have enough to earn a good point on the road. Pick: Atalanta 2, Liverpool 2