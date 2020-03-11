Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, odds
The reigning champions face a first-leg deficit to the Spanish visitors on Wednesday
Reigning Champions League winner Liverpool has to come from behind if it wants to keep its hopes of repeating alive when the Reds welcome Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the round of 16 second leg. Atleti won the first leg in Spain 1-0 last month and need just a draw on the road to advance to the quarterfinals, while scoring on the road and losing by just a goal will be enough for Diego Simeone's men. Liverpool has to win the game if it has any hope of advancing. Winning by two goals or greater will be enough, and a 1-0 win for Liverpool will force extra time. This match will be played in front of spectators despite the coronavirus concerns around Europe. The Manchester City vs. Arsenal Premier League in England on Wednesday was called off.
The last time the Reds returned to Anfield after losing a first leg in Spain was last season in the semifinals int hat historic comeback against Barcelona. Liverpool lost the first leg 3-0 and then won the second leg 4-0 to stun Lionel Messi and company.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Wednesday, March 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England
TV: TNT and UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Liverpool -175; Draw +275; Atletico Madrid +575 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
First leg recap
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez scored the lone goal of the opening leg after four minutes at the Metropolitano, giving the Spanish side a slim advantage to take to Anfield.
Storylines
Liverpool: This has been the best team in the world for the last year or so, but there is no doubt that this team just isn't clicking. Three losses in the last five have been concerning, and the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday didn't really change that. Truthfully, the last time Liverpool looked dominant was in the 4-0 win against Southampton nearly a month and a half ago. Against Atleti and its top defense, the Reds have to be on the same page. If this team continues with its average play, it will be packing its bags and leaving the cup. But if this team can find its confidence and click in the final third, they shouldn't have much of a problem moving on.
Atletico Madrid: Expect this team to sit deep in its own half, pressure like crazy in attack and just put forth one of those rugged, annoying performances where there are countless fouls and a constant disruption in play. That is all to leave Liverpool frustrated and to try and take them out of their own game, but the hosts have confidence. Jurgen Klopp said after the first leg, "Welcome to Anfield. It's not over yet." Diego Simeone knows his team has what it takes to get through, and they'll do what they can to set the tone early to make sure it's over for Liverpool after 90 minutes.
Prediction
The Reds come through in a big way with Sadio Mane getting two goals in an assist to squeak through 3-2 on aggregate. Pick: Liverpool 3, Atletico Madrid 1.
Which team should you back in every Champions League Round of 16 game? And which side of the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid fixture has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see their Champions League picks, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
-
PSG vs. Dortmund preview
Paris Saint-Germain enters the second leg in an empty Parc des Princes stadium trailing in...
-
Roma won't travel for Europa match
The impact of the COVID-19 virus on European soccer is forcing teams to make cautious decisions
-
Man City-Arsenal postponed over COVID-19
Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis made contact with Arsenal players a couple of weeks ago
-
Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus
PSG and Dortmund will play at an empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday
-
Barca pres: Messi will retire with club
Messi voiced his frustrations on social media earlier this year after comments were made
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
LIVE: PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
PSG may be without the services of star attacker Kylian Mbappe due to illness
-
LIVE: Liverpool-Atletico Madrid in UCL
The Reds are looking for the comeback at Anfield after losing the first leg 1-0