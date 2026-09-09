Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday for their opening act of the Champions League league phase. Andoni Iraola, who makes his Champions League debut as Liverpool coach, will meet Diego Simeone's side, who makes his return to Anfield after losing three times in a row against the Reds, including the 3-2 defeat last season.

The Spanish side are coming off a 3-0 defeat away against Athletic Club, but Simeone doesn't seem worried about their defeat over the weekend. "I don't think it was a lack of motivation, what happened to us in Bilbao, it was a lack of awareness, switching off," said Simeone.

Atletico Madrid striker Juilan Alvarez didn't leave the club at the end the summer transfer window despite the interest coming from Arsenal and Barcelona in particular, but he's not set to start on Wednesday like his teammate Jonathan David who just joined from Juventus on loan. "Jonathan has only just arrived, Julian is getting better. I don't see he could start tomorrow, but I am sure he could help at some point in the game." Here's what you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, odds

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Liverpool -143; Draw +305; Atletico Madrid +360

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch; Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Arnau Pubill, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo; Koke, Morten Hjulmand; Giuliano Simeone, Alex Baena, Ademola Lookman; Jonathan David.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid prediction

As always between these two teams, we can expect a lot of goals and some entertainment. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 2.