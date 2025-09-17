Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 1 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League this Wednesday on Paramount+. It's a clash of two European giants to kick off the league phase of the UCL, with Liverpool winning 20 English Premier League titles in its history, while Atletico Madrid have been champions of La Liga 11 times. Liverpool won the EPL last season to earn their way into the UCL, while Atletico Madrid finished third in Spain's first division. Now, they'll go head-to-head on Wednesday, and you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Anfield Stadium in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Atletico odds list the hosts as the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico Madrid listed as the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid date: Wednesday, Sept. 17

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to today's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets and analysis for Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool:

"Liverpool dominated the 24/25 league phase table. They finished with 21 points after their eight matches and were the only team to pick up seven wins. Liverpool also outscored their opponents 17-5 over those games. This is a team under Arne Slot that takes this first stage extremely seriously, and will look to start off once again with a victory under the Anfield lights," Eimer said.



"Atletico Madrid were expected by every pundit this season to be a LaLiga contender. This team spent some serious money to back their already impressive attack of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sortloth. This is why so many people were shocked to see them fail to pick up a single win in their opening three matches," Eimer said. "Atletico will need all gears firing together to take down the best team in England, and I just believe this match is coming too soon for them to fully prepare."



