Liverpool vs. Barcelona Champions League starting lineups: Injured Salah and Firmino replaced by Shaqiri and Origi

Barcelona visits Liverpool on Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal with a 3-0 advantage after the first leg. The Spanish club's big advantage hasn't resulted in coach Ernesto Valverde resting his top players, though. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both scored in the first leg, start for the club while Liverpool is without the injured Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Here's how the teams lineup for the 3 p.m. ET kickoff, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free):

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi. Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Xherda Shaqiri, Divock Origi.

Barcelona goes with the same exact starting 11 as the first leg while Jurgen Klopp was forced to make changes with Shaqiri and Origi starting. Shaqiri assisted Origi on Saturday for the winner at Newcastle in Premier League action. You can follow the match here.

It's a strong lineup for Barcelona and one that should have more than enough to get the job done, while Liverpool hopes Shaqiri and Origi can spring a surprise or two, but there is a mountain to climb.