Liverpool vs. Barcelona live score, Champions League updates: Origi goal keeps Reds in contention
Down 3-0, Liverpool will be without the services of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at Anfield on Tuesday
Barcelona goes to Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 advantage after the first leg. Barcelona is in great shape to advance to the June 1 final in Madrid but has to close out the Reds here, who will be significantly shorthanded. Mohamed Salah (head) and Roberto Firmino (muscular) were officially ruled out for the match, putting Liverpool in a tough spot to find three goals or more to turn things around. If Barca scores just once, Liverpool will need to find five goals in order to move on.
Through the first half, Liverpool was the stronger side. The Reds got an early goal from Divock Origi and lead 1-0 at the break. Two more goals are needed in the second half, while a Barcelona goal would require Liverpool to score two more. Here's the opening goal:
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
